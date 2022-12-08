vivo launched the iQOO 11 series today. Along with the series, the company also launched the iQOO Neo7 SE. The phone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

The new Dimensity 8200 SoC is fabbed on a 4nm process and brings a Cortex-A78 prime core clocked at 3.1 GHz, 3x Cortex-A78 performance cores humming at 3.0 GHz and 4x Cortex-A55 efficiency cores working at 2.0 GHz. Moreover, the phone comes in a variety of memory and storage options – 8/12/16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128/256/512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

iQOO Neo7 SE Debuts with Dimensity 8200 Chipset and 120W Charging

Additionally, the phone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The flat screen gets a single punch-hole cutout for its 16MP selfie cam. The back houses a 64MP main cam alongside a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth module.

Moreover, the phone runs Origin OS 3 on top of Android 13. The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for up to 120W fast charging. The phone also packs a UD fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC connectivity.

The iQOO Neo7 SE comes in Electronic Blue, Star Black and Galaxy colours. The pricing details of the phone are as follows

The baseline 8/128GB will cost CNY 2,099 ($301)

16/256GB model will cost CNY 2,799 ($401)

The top-of-line 12/512GB model costs CNY 2,899 ($415)

Open sales in China starting today. There is no info if the device will be available outside of China for now.

