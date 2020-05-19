As per scheduled, Vivo’s gamer-centric sub-brand, iQOO has unveiled the Z1, It is the first smartphone to launch with the MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ SoC. Unfortunately, this is not an entirely new smartphone. It is the iQOO Neo3 5G but powered by the Dimensity 1000+. So, you will see the same specs in this phone except for the chipset. Anyhow, let’s see the key features of the phone.

iQOO Z1 Unveiled with Dimensity 1000+ SoC and These Specs

The newly launched smartphone has a 6.57″ 20:9 LCD of 2408×1080 pixel resolution. It has a refresh rate of 144Hz. At the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera in the punch hole in the top-right corner of the screen.

At the back, we will see a 48MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units. Furthermore, Z1 will run Android 10 with iQOO UI on top. The smartphone comes in number of memory configurations – 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB. So, there are three options available.

Moreover, the Z1 comes with Multi-Turbo 3.5 for performance boosting as well as liquid cooling heat dissipation. So, now you can play games without any worry. Other specs include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6, dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA), dual SIM (5G+5G), NFC, USB-C port, and superlinear dual speaker.

Additionally, the phone packs a powerful 4,500 mAh battery with 44W SuperFlash charging support. The phone will be available in Space Blue and Galaxy Silver colours. Here are the pricing details of the phone.

6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs $310

8GB RAM and 128GB storage cost $352

8GB RAM and 256GB storage, model is available in $395

There are no words about its international availability. But we hope to get this model soon in Pakistan. Moreover, prices may variate as per the region.