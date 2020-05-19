iQOO Z1 Unveiled with Dimensity 1000+ SoC
As per scheduled, Vivo’s gamer-centric sub-brand, iQOO has unveiled the Z1, It is the first smartphone to launch with the MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ SoC. Unfortunately, this is not an entirely new smartphone. It is the iQOO Neo3 5G but powered by the Dimensity 1000+. So, you will see the same specs in this phone except for the chipset. Anyhow, let’s see the key features of the phone.
iQOO Z1 Unveiled with Dimensity 1000+ SoC and These Specs
The newly launched smartphone has a 6.57″ 20:9 LCD of 2408×1080 pixel resolution. It has a refresh rate of 144Hz. At the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera in the punch hole in the top-right corner of the screen.
At the back, we will see a 48MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units. Furthermore, Z1 will run Android 10 with iQOO UI on top. The smartphone comes in number of memory configurations – 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB. So, there are three options available.
Moreover, the Z1 comes with Multi-Turbo 3.5 for performance boosting as well as liquid cooling heat dissipation. So, now you can play games without any worry. Other specs include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6, dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA), dual SIM (5G+5G), NFC, USB-C port, and superlinear dual speaker.
Additionally, the phone packs a powerful 4,500 mAh battery with 44W SuperFlash charging support. The phone will be available in Space Blue and Galaxy Silver colours. Here are the pricing details of the phone.
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs $310
- 8GB RAM and 128GB storage cost $352
- 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, model is available in $395
There are no words about its international availability. But we hope to get this model soon in Pakistan. Moreover, prices may variate as per the region.