iQOO Z1x is in rumours from quite some time. Previously, the rumours have claimed that the coming phone will have a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. iQOO Z1x Battery Capacity is Now Confirmed. The phone will release on July 9 and we’ve already learned most of its specs.

The company has revealed the phone in its blue and white colours on its official social Weibo account. It also confirmed that the phone will have a 5,000 mah battery with 33W charging. The phone resembles the previously launched iQOO Z1. It will have a triple camera setup on the back with a 48MP main camera. It will have a 6.57-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Although, the phone is going to release in the coming week. The rumours have revealed almost everything about the phone. It will come with the Snapdragon 765G chipset. It could have two memory variants – 6/8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. Furthermore, the phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As far as its pricing is concerned, the phone will cost around $310. These are all rumours. The company has not revealed any information regarding the specs and price yet. But we hope to get more information in the coming days.

