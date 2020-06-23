iQOO Z1x Battery Capacity Revealed

Vivo has unveiled the iQOO Z1 last month. Now the company is planning to bring a cheaper version of the device. The coming phone will be called iQOO Z1x. As it will be a cheaper version, we can expect some downgraded specs in the phone. However, the phone has appeared in the leaks revealing the battery capacity of iQOO Z1x.

iQOO Z1x will have a 5,000 mAh Battery Capacity

The previous leaks have revealed that the phone will come with the Snapdragon 765G chipset. It will have a high-refresh-rate screen and 33W fast charging. However, the latest rumours have suggested that the phone will have a powerful 5,000 mAh capacity.

As far as its pricing is concerned, the phone will cost around $310. These are all rumours. The company has not revealed any information regarding the specs and price yet. But we hope to get more information in the coming days.

If we talk about the specs of the Z1. The phone has come with the MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+, triple camera setup and a lot of memory variants. On the contrary, the Z1 has come with 4500 mAh battery. However, the leak said that the Z1x will have a 5,000 mAh battery. Let’s see improving the battery will lead to how many downgraded features. However, introducing a budget-friendly phone is surely a good step for those who can’t afford the expensive ones.

