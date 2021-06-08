iQOO Z3 5G Global Variant is Now Live

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Jun 8, 2021
Vivo launched iQOO Z3 5G in China around two months ago. Now, the phone has made its way to the international market. iQOO Z3 5G Global Variant is Now Live. The global variant has come with some updations as well. Let’s have a look at the key specs.

First of all, the phone has come with a 6.58” LCD of Full HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it is powered by the Snapdragon 768G chipset with an advanced cooling system. Additionally, it has come with 55W fast charging support for its 4,400 mAh battery.

Moreover, it comes with a triple camera setup at the back. It has a 64MP main camera with autofocus along with an 8MP and a 2MP camera.

Initially, the phone is available in India at the starting price of $275. Moreover, it is available in three memory combinations – 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 8/256GB. Furthermore, the phone is available in Black or Gradient colours.

The phone is expected to launch by the end of this month in Pakistan. Until then stay tuned for more updates.

