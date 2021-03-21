Get ready to welcome another iQOO smartphone. Vivo’s gaming brand, iQOO, has announced the iQOO Neo5 a few days ago, but it isn’t done unveiling new phones this month. According to some reports, Vivo is all ready to launch the iQOO Z3 5G on March 25th in China.

A few days earlier, iQOO itself shared a poster teasing a new 5G smartphone. The teaser and reports confirmed that the upcoming iQOO will come with 5G support. The predecessor of the phone, Z1, has also launched with 5G connectivity.

iQOO Z3 5G will Launch on March 25

iQOO has not revealed any information regarding the phone yet. However, a phone with the model code “Vivo V2073A” has been spotted on Google Play Console. Most likely it could be iQOO Z3. The phone will come with Android 11 and a FullHD+ screen.

The listing also revealed the phone has SM7250 SoC, which is a codename shared by the Snapdragon 765, Snapdragon 765G, and Snapdragon 768G chips. Moreover, it will come with 6GB RAM. The V2073A has also been certified by 3C with 55W charging support.

In my opinion, it will be an affordable 5G smartphone for game lovers. We will surely get more information about the phone in the coming week. So stay tuned for more updates.

