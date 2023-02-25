iQOO Z7 Teased Ahead Of Launch

Like all other smartphone makers, iQOO has been quite busy this year working on a set of new handsets. The company started 2023 with the release of its flagship smartphone, the iQOO 11 which was then followed this month by the iQOO Neo 7 launch. Recent reports claim that the company is now wrapping up to launch a new smartphone. The upcoming iQOO phone will be a member of the Z-series which is expected to be the successor of the popular iQOO Z6. In addition to that, iQOO Z7 has also been teased ahead of its Indian launch.

iQOO Z7 5G to Launch in India Soon

According to the report, the highly anticipated iQOO Z7 5G will launch in India sometime in March. The smartphone maker is currently working on the release of one Z7 model. Some rumors claim that a Z7 Pro and a Z7 Lite model can also be announced in the upcoming months.

The handset’s design was recently teased on Twitter by iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya. The device in the teaser image looks like the Vivo T1x, which made its debut in India last year. On the back of the handset, the smartphone will have a vertical camera module with the words “Photography High Definition” written on it. It also sports a dual-LED flash. The iQOO logo is located at the bottom center.

Advertisement

The teaser photo confirms that the smartphone will boast a dual camera setup on the back, with a 50MP main sensor. It will also support optical image stabilization (OIS) and a secondary camera. The upcoming smartphone is shown in the color teal, however, we can anticipate more options when it launches.

The iQOO Z7 specs haven’t been made public yet. Some previous reports claim that the iQOO Z7 series would include a standard Z7 5G and a Z7 Pro 5G with model numbers I2207 and I2213, respectively. However, the information regarding the iQOO Z7 5G is still a secret. All we have to do is wait and see what comes next. As the launch seems imminent, there are chances to get hands-on more leaks and info regarding the series soon. So, stay tuned!

Advertisement

Also Read: Renders Reveal iPhone 15 Plus With Slimmed Bezels, Dynamic Island and More – PhoneWorld