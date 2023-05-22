iQOO Z7s Goes Official With Snapdragon 695 & 4500 mAh Battery

The highly anticipated entry-level smartphone has finally made its debut in India. We are talking about iQOO Z7s. The phone recently went official in India as the latest family member of the Z7 series. It follows up the iQOO Z7 5G which launched back in March. The major difference between the two is the chipset. The newly launched Z7s comes with the Snapdragon 695 while the Z7 5G boasts the Mediatek Dimensity 920.

iQOO Z7s Specs, Price & Availability

iQOO Z7s comes with a 6.38 inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It has a 90Hz refresh rate and a built-in fingerprint scanner. The back of the handset houses a 64MP main cam with OIS together with a 2MP depth camera. The other camera sensor on the smartphone is a 16MP front-facing shooter enveloped in a waterdrop notch.

The handset is powered by Snapdragon 695 chip. Moreover, it is paired with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable via microSD. The phone comes with a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W fast charging to keep the lights on. It boots Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. Other notable features of the iQOO Z7s include an IP54 water and dust rating as well as a 3.5mm audio jack.

iQOO Z7s Price starts at $230 for the 6/128GB model and $240 for the 8/128GB version. Furthermore, you have the options to choose between Pacific Night and Norway Blue colors. The device is already available to purchase from Amazon India and the official iQOO India store. There had been no words regarding its global availability yet. Let’s wait and watch when it hits the global market. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

Also Read: Seven Arrested for Renting Smartphones To Kids In Peshawar – (phoneworld.com.pk)