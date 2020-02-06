The Iqra University, which is a private university of Pakistan, has officially announced that it is now planning to open its campuses in four countries that include Turkey, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka. It was revealed in a meeting of the board of governors of the Iqra University. The meeting was chaired by Chancellor Erum Lakhani. All the participants of the meeting of the board of governors appreciate the idea and approved this decision.

The university has already extended its wings in major cities of Pakistan and it received good remarks from the students. That’s the reason that now it is establishing new campuses in the four couturiers.

Iqra University to Extend its Educational Services in Four Countries

The establishment of the Bahria Town campus, a medical and dental college with the state-of-the-art facilities was also approved by the board of governors of the Iqra University. The management of the university believes to transform the lives of youth through world class education at an affordable price.

Dr Wasim Qazi said that:

“The establishment of the new campuses would be a historic development in the country’s higher education sector”.