Is Airlink Setting up Xiaomi EV plant in Pakistan? CEO Piracha Clarifies

There have been talks in recent days about the establishment of a Xiaomi EV assembly plant in Pakistan by Air Link. These talks were based on revelations by some individuals who spotted the Xiaomi SU7 EVs at the Karachi port. However, the Air Link Communication CEO, Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha has confirmed the import of two Xiaomi SU7 electric cars, though plans for a local assembly plant are yet to be finalized. While talking to a media outlet, he said, “We have always been at the forefront of innovation and growth. Any decisions regarding the setup of an assembly plant will depend on market dynamics and strategic alignment.”

Air Link manufactures Xiaomi and Tecno smartphones in Pakistan, which led to the speculations that maybe the company is planning to expand its business portfolio and enter the EV market. However, the company did not confirm this development, and Muzaffar Piracha remained cautious and offered no definitive response regarding future plans for the EV sector.

During the media talk, Muzaffar acknowledged the influx of international players, particularly Chinese EV manufacturers, into Pakistan’s automotive industry. “Pakistan naturally stands as a potential market, with its strategic location and robust government support for export-oriented industries,” Piracha added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Air Link has reported a staggering 382% increase in profit for the fiscal year 2023-24. It has already expanded its business portfolio by producing smart TVs in partnership with Xiaomi at its Lahore facility. So, there may be a possibility that the company will also make significant investments in EV sector if they get favorable policies.

