Is Apple Finally Ready for a Foldable iPhone in 2026? Samsung Believes it

The smartphone world may soon see one of its biggest shifts yet. Apple, long known for setting design trends, might finally be preparing to launch its first foldable iPhone. Is Apple finally ready for a foldable iPhone in 2026? According to the latest reports, yes, it is true. This news didn’t come directly from Apple, but from Samsung Display’s president, Lee Cheong.

Recently, Cheong revealed that Samsung Display is getting ready to produce foldable OLED screens for a major North American client. He avoided naming the company outright, but the hints were more than enough to set the tech industry buzzing. While a few companies in North America use Samsung displays, the most obvious candidate is Apple.

Is Apple Finally Ready for a Foldable iPhone in 2026?

This has led many to believe that Apple is finally working on the long-rumoured “iPhone Fold,” which could debut in 2026. For years, fans and analysts have speculated about when Apple would join the foldable phone race, a category already popularized by Samsung, Oppo, and other brands.

According to reports from Chosun Biz, production of the new 8.6th generation OLED panels is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026. That timing is particularly interesting because it aligns perfectly with Apple’s traditional iPhone release season in September. Apple usually begins large-scale production of displays and components in the summer months, just before unveiling its latest models in the fall.

This timeline strongly suggests that Apple could launch the iPhone Fold in September 2026. If true, it would be a historic moment for the company, marking its entry into an entirely new category of smartphones.

The foldable market is still relatively young but has seen rapid innovation in recent years. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series have dominated so far, while brands like Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo have also introduced impressive foldable devices. Apple, however, has taken a cautious approach, likely waiting for the technology to mature and for demand to stabilise.

There is also speculation that Apple’s rumoured iPhone Air, a thinner and lighter model expected soon, may be part of its broader foldable strategy. Some analysts believe the iPhone Air is a test run, allowing Apple to experiment with new materials and designs before introducing a full-fledged folding iPhone.

If Apple does enter the foldable space, expectations will be sky-high. Apple products are often seen as premium and polished, and fans will expect the iPhone Fold to set new standards for design, durability, and performance. Features such as a crease-free display, strong hinge mechanism, and optimised iOS experience for foldable screens could make Apple’s offering stand out.

For now, Apple has not confirmed anything officially. The company is famously secretive about upcoming products. But Samsung Display’s announcement has added fuel to the speculation fire, and the pieces seem to be falling into place.

If the rumours are true, the iPhone Fold could arrive in late 2026. That would mark Apple’s biggest iPhone redesign in years and a bold step into the future of smartphones.