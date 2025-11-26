Is Apple Going to Become the World’s Biggest Smartphone Maker After a Decade?

Apple is on track to become the world’s biggest smartphone maker for the first time in more than ten years. This shift comes after the strong success of the new iPhone 17 series and a wave of customers upgrading their older devices. Research from Counterpoint shows that Apple is now growing faster than its competitors, including Samsung, which has held the top spot for many years.

The iPhone 17 lineup, launched in September, has performed extremely well. Sales have increased sharply in both the United States and China. These two markets are the most important for Apple. The new phones have pushed many users to upgrade, leading to double-digit growth compared to last year. The company is also gaining from improved US-China relations and a weaker US dollar. A weaker dollar makes Apple’s products more affordable in emerging markets, helping boost global sales.

Counterpoint’s data shows that iPhone shipments are expected to grow by 10% in 2025. In comparison, Samsung’s shipments may increase by only 4.6%. This difference is enough to push Apple to the number one spot. If this happens, it will be the first time Apple has taken the lead since 2011. The overall smartphone market will only grow by 3.3%, but Apple alone is projected to capture 19.4% of the total share.

Analysts say that the timing of the upgrade cycle is also helping Apple. Many people bought smartphones during the COVID-19 period. Those devices are now aging, and users are ready for new ones. Counterpoint analyst Yang Wang says this is a key reason behind the rise in iPhone demand. He also points out that 358 million secondhand iPhones were sold between 2023 and mid-2025. These customers, too, are likely to switch to brand-new iPhones in the next few years.

Apple is expected to maintain its lead beyond this year. The company has several major products lined up. In 2026, Apple plans to launch a foldable iPhone, a device that many fans have been waiting for. Another expected release is the iPhone 17e, a more budget-friendly model that could attract millions of buyers. In 2027, Apple is preparing a major redesign of the iPhone. Analysts believe these launches will keep sales strong for years.

Because of these upcoming models and the current momentum, Counterpoint predicts that Apple will stay at the top of the global smartphone market through 2029. This would mark a long era of growth for the company.

Apple has already shared that its sales are rising faster than expected. The upcoming holiday quarter alone may bring in nearly $140 billion in revenue, which would be one of the biggest in its history.

Overall, Apple’s steady innovation, strong customer loyalty, and smart product strategy have placed it on the path to regain the smartphone crown. If the predictions hold true, the company will enter a new era of leadership in the global mobile industry.