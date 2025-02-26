Is Apple Ready to Enter the Foldable Smartphone Market?

Apple is reportedly making significant progress toward launching the first Apple foldable smartphone, potentially debuting in the second half of 2026. This development follows successful efforts to eliminate the prominent screen crease that has plagued existing foldable devices.

Addressing the Screen Crease Issue

A major drawback of current foldable smartphones is the visible crease along the fold line when the device is open. This flaw has been a concern for both manufacturers and consumers, affecting the aesthetic appeal and user experience. Apple, known for its commitment to design excellence, was reportedly dissatisfied with early foldable display samples due to this issue.

According to a recent report, Apple has collaborated closely with its suppliers to develop a solution that effectively eliminates the screen crease. An industry insider noted,

Apple has decided to eliminate the increase at all costs, regardless of price, to differentiate its foldable phone from existing models.

This breakthrough suggests that Apple has developed new material or technology to address the problem.

Collaborations and Technological Advancements

Samsung Display is expected to be the exclusive supplier of the OLED panels for Apple’s foldable device. The Korean company has been developing these displays specifically for Apple since last year, leveraging its experience as the first manufacturer to mass-produce foldable OLED screens. Additionally, U.S.-based Corning is likely to provide the ultra-thin glass covering the display, while Amphenol, known for supplying hinges for MacBook Pro models, is the frontrunner to provide the hinge mechanism.

Anticipated Features and Design

While specific details about the foldable iPhone’s design remain under wraps, recent rumors suggest the device may feature a 5.49-inch outer display and a 7.74-inch inner screen when unfolded. Both screens are said to have “unprecedented aspect ratios,” with the outer display reportedly shorter and wider than Oppo’s new Find N5, which launched globally last week. These dimensions indicate a compact and user-friendly design, aligning with Apple’s emphasis on ergonomics and usability.

Market Implications and Competition

The foldable smartphone market has seen increased activity, with companies like Huawei introducing innovative devices such as the Mate XT, the industry’s first tri-foldable phone. And Oppo Find N5’s massive screen that goes mostly uninterrupted by the display crease. It’s not invisible, but it’s also hard to see, even at off angles. Despite such advancements, challenges like high pricing and app limitations have hindered widespread adoption. Analysts suggest that Apple’s entry into the foldable phone market could significantly impact and stimulate growth in this sector, potentially setting new standards for design and functionality.

Projected Timeline

Based on Apple’s typical product development timeline, the foldable iPhone is expected to launch in the second half of 2026. This projection aligns with previous reports from analysts and publications, all pointing to a late 2026 or early 2027 release. The timeline suggests that Apple is moving closer to production, with large-scale component manufacturing likely to begin in the second half of this year.

Apple’s potential entry into the foldable smartphone market marks a significant milestone in mobile technology. By addressing the persistent screen crease issue and collaborating with industry-leading suppliers, Apple aims to deliver a foldable iPhone that meets its high standards of design and functionality. As the projected 2026 launch approaches, consumers and industry observers eagerly await further developments that could redefine the smartphone landscape.