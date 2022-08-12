Is Elon Musk Starting His Own Social Media Platform?

We already know about the ongoing battle between Elon Musk and Twitter. But now it seems like Elon Musk is going to start his own Social media platform as a rival to Twitter. Tesla CEO Elon Musk teased a potential social media site of his own. While responding to a question from one of his followers, Musk dropped a cryptic tweet, hinting at a potential new social media platform, ‘X.com’.

Elon Musk Hints to Start His Own Social Media Platform

Just recently, one of the social media users asked Musk about his thought about creating his own social media platform. Musk noticed his question and answered him by just writing “X.com”.

Around two decades ago, Musk used “X.com” as a domain name for a startup. Later on, he merged it with financial services company PayPal. Last week, Musk also talked about this website as well.

“I do sort of have a grander vision for what I thought X Corporation could have been back in the day. It’s a pretty grand vision and of course that could be started from scratch but I think Twitter would accelerate that by three to five years,” Musk had reportedly said.

In April, Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at $54.20 per share, in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. Later on, Musk put this deal on hold to allow his team to review the validity of Twitter’s claim that less than 5 per cent of accounts on the platform were bots or spam.

Back in June, Musk had openly accused Twitter of breaching the merger agreement and threatened to walk away. He further revealed that Twitter is not providing the data he has requested on spam and fake accounts. On the other hand, Twitter also sued Musk after he decided to back out of this deal.

