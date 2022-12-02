More and more people are interested in Samsung’s foldable phones every year. With a 73% rise year-over-year, the company supplied 16 million foldable phones worldwide in the first three quarters of 2022. More and more people and businesses are purchasing foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 may be popular among professionals, but the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was recently crowned “Elected Product Of The Year 2023“ in Belgium.

This is a historic first, as Samsung has never before won an award of this kind for an electronic product until the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. In fact, the Product of the Year award in Belgium is typically given to perishable goods with a high turnover rate, such as soda and makeup.

The “Product of the year” emblem is well-known in Belgium, thus this is a major victory for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Since 1987, this label has been assisting customers, and surveys published by Samsung indicate that over half of consumers trust it to steer them toward the best purchase.

People Are Enjoying The Galaxy Z Flip 4

Brands and retailers can enter their products for the award. Customers who try out the products for themselves will be the ones to decide the winners. They evaluate it on a variety of dimensions, such as originality, aesthetics, and usability. The judges put the products through their paces in their own homes for the most authentic feedback.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4’s strong hinge makes it possible for the phone to fold in half. It makes it more portable and allows for cool new features like Flex Mode. It has the same strong Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset as other flagships around the world, although lacking Samsung DeX. Samsung just released the Android 13.1 and One UI 5.0 updates for this device. The upgrade provides a more unified interface, enhanced multitasking with windowed gestures, and faster operation.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 128GB of storage costs €1,099. It comes in four basic colors. However, the Bespoke Edition adds the ability for buyers to choose their own unique color scheme for an additional cost.

