Is GB being shown in Indian Territory on Twitter? PTA Denies Claim

A shocking news has been circulating on major media platforms recently, concerning the region of Gilgit Baltistan (GB). As per a source, the citizens of the region told that they were unable to access the official Twitter account of the Government of Pakistan, and when they tweeted, their location was shown as ‘Indian-Held Kashmir.’ It sparked outrage on social media platforms and netizens sought answers from the relevant authorities. However, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority refuted the news after a thorough investigation.

PTA refutes rumors: Twitter’s GB location unaffected, not in Indian territory

Furthermore, in a clarification letter, the national telecom regulator said,

Reference news circulating on social media and certain section of news media that Twitter has blocked access to the Government of Pakistan’s official account in Gilgit-Baltistan and changed the region’s location to parts of India, PTA would like to clarify that that the matter has been thoroughly investigated and no such problem has been found, as being circulated in the media. After detailed on-ground testing, it appears that any sporadic issues encountered are limited to very few iOS devices, affecting a small number of users. These incidents are not significant and do not reflect a widespread problem.

The national telecom regulator urges individuals who are facing similar issues to contact their respective service providers or relevant authorities for resolving the problem. Moreover, it advised the users to keep their devices updated to deter any similar issues.

