Is Instagram and Other Social Medias Platforms a Curse or Blessing?

Our alarm goes off by 5:30 am and we reach the bathroom by 7:45am. The moment alarm goes off in the morning the first thing that we do before the sleep is fully out of our eyes, is to check all the different social media platforms i.e. the WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and the list goes on and so does the time spent on it. It makes one wonder are the social media platforms a curse or a blessing? This practice is a routine for many of us. But how does these apps affect our mental, physical health and social behaviors? The 1 to 2 hours lapsed in between are not to be recovered ever.

The Instagram company’s own research has showed that it could be harmful; Frances Haugen the Facebook whistleblower has also warned that among all the social media platforms Instagram was “more dangerous than other forms of social media.” Instagram, at the time has said the research showed its “commitment to understanding complex and difficult issues”.

It is about Social comparison and about bodies… about people’s lifestyles, and that’s what ends up being worse for kids, said Frances Haugen to a joint committee of MPs and Lords while giving i depth know how of Instagram.

Instagram’s parent company Meta vice-president of global affairs Sir Nick Clegg, has defended the social platform, saying that the “overwhelming majority” of teenage girls enjoy using it. He further added that the company would be introducing new tools to tackle harmful use of Instagram, including a nudge feature called “take a break”, which will prompt young users to log off.

Users from different demographics and geographical locations around the globe are the users of different social media platforms. It has its uses and has abridged the looked down upon communities or tried to curb out racism inequalities and also the same medium is used to vent out the aggression and displeasure towards these communities.

According to different users of different age groups have confessed that Instagram is the biggest blessing and biggest curse

The youngsters of age varying from 15 to 30 years that are the users of different social media platforms have said that they normally spend around 10 hours daily and with the ritual of checking the social media platforms the moment they open their eyes in the morning and the last thing they do before sleep. They also admit that peeping into the different windows that come across in these platforms, wastes their time but it cannot be helped as its an addiction.

Other than wasting of time, these platforms has also given rise to many insecurities in their users of very young age. Many users are now in different inferiority complexes, they are not happy with the way they look or the skin color they have. Such issues have given rise to different mental problems and health issues.

The use of social media platforms in the kids needs to be monitored and kept under surveillance.

