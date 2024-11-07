Is Jarvis Here? Google’s New AI Prototype Leaked Ahead of Launch

People have been waiting for Google to release its staunch competitor, ChatGPT. Many thought Gemini AI could be the one to compete with Chatgpt, however, it couldn’t. However, the story doesn’t stop here. In an unexpected turn of events, Google’s highly anticipated AI assistant prototype, Jarvis, accidentally made its way to the public through the Chrome Web Store. Though the page was quickly removed, it provided a sneak peek into the chatbot that promises to do more than just basic tasks.

Dubbed as a “helpful companion,” Jarvis is designed to autonomously handle tasks such as booking flights, grocery shopping, conducting online research, etc, all without the need for any manual input.

Unlike traditional virtual assistants, Jarvis can reportedly take control of a computer to carry out tasks, browsing the web in the background as it works. However, when a reporter tried to use the prototype, the app’s permissions prevented it from functioning properly, verifying that it was not yet ready for full use.

According to a source, Google had planned to launch Jarvis in December, but the early leak has raised anticipation. However, it is pertinent to mention here that it won’t be the only AI chatbot with such functionalities as there are tools such as Anthropic’s ClaudeAI that offer similar kinds of features. The future of Jarvis and its role in the AI assistant space is something many tech enthusiasts are now eagerly watching.

Also read:

Android 16 Confirms to Launch in Q2 2025: Google Aligns OS Updates with Device Releases