Is Jazz Truly a Market Leader in Telecom & Digital Industry? [Reality Check]

Pakistan telecom service provider jazz has the largest number of users in Pakistan. The company claims that it is the number one 4G operator (Super 4G) and has the most extensive portfolio of digital value-added services. In addition to it, Jazz claims to be the pioneer in the Digital Pakistan initiative. Jazz has also won Digital Nation Video Creativity Award at the GSMA Mobile 360 the Asia Pacific organized recently in Singapore.

But, as a jazz customer, do you really think that the telecom service provider is rendering unparalleled services? Well, we believe it doesn’t. Recently, one of our employees who is a jazz customer had a pretty bad experience that revealed glitches in Jazz’s digital platforms and its pathetic customer feedback services.

Jazz World App Glitch:

The telecom service provider claims that its ‘Jazz World App’ provides seamless service whether you want to recharge from any debit/credit card or through any other means. They also claim that their app is free of glitches and is the most user-friendly. Contrarily, on the 16th of September 2022, our employee used the Jazz world app to make a transaction of PKR 850 via credit card to recharge his mobile account. The balance wasn’t transferred, however, the amount was deducted from the credit card. Even a confirmation message also came from the jazz world app, followed by the transaction message from the bank, as you can see in the given images.

Poor Customer Feedback Service:

Jazz claims that its customer feedback is top-notch with a 24-hour response mechanism. However, coming back to the story, our employee made several complaints in the last 20 days regarding the transaction glitch but the issue wasn’t resolved and the recharge isn’t made as of yet.

Embarrassing Stuff from Jazz:

This is quite embarrassing as jazz portrays itself as the best network with outclass customer support. However, this incident shows that these claims have nothing to do with reality and are just used for promotional tactics. The company which sees itself as a digital leader isn’t able to cope with such small glitches which shows its organizational structural loopholes. In order to become a true digital leader in the technological landscape, first, you have to fix such basic things by providing impeccable services.

Appeal to the Higher Authorities:

The higher authorities in jazz should take a stringent approach in this matter and find out who is responsible for such type of glitches. There is a strong possibility that those in the higher corridors of authority may not be aware of such problems. So, if they see this article, it is possible that they will take some action and hold those responsible. It can lead to the improvement in services and really push jazz to actually become the pioneer in the digital industry.

We also request all other jazz customers to mention their grievances in the comments who faced a similar issue or any other regarding service and customer feedback.

