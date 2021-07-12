Nokia, which was once a tech giant is very protective when it comes to the thing own by it. It is evident from the recent incident when the Finnish company sued Oppo over the patent infringement issue. Nokia always signs agreements with the companies regarding using of its patents and sues those that use them without permission.

Just recently over the same issue, Nokia sued Oppo. This revelation has come from the IAM’s report, which revealed Nokia has filed lawsuits against Oppo for patent infringement in four countries: England, France, Germany, and India.

Is Nokia Playing a Blame Game with OPPO over Patent Infringement issue?

The actual reason behind this action from the company is while Oppo was renewing the license from the last few years, this year the company refused to renew the license agreement that allows them to use certain patents from Nokia. This patent was signed in 2018 and now Nokia is taking services of the same company that won the previous company’s patent enforcement campaign against Lenovo and Daimler.

Nokia offered a statement in which it revealed that there were negotiations between two companies but the Oppo turned down all the offers.

This patent battle will end in two ways. Either Nokia will win and Oppo has to pay the price or Oppo agrees to sign another year's licensing agreement. It seems like Nokia is playing a blame game actually since Oppo is not ready to renew the license. It's another way of earning money and has more to do with money and less to do with the issues of using patents without permission. Let's see what will happen, but since Nokia has done it several times before as well, it seems the company will take the lead in this blame game as well.




