Is Nothing Phone (3) Downgrading? GeekBench Leak Sparks Speculation

The highly anticipated Nothing Phone (3) recently made its first appearance on GeekBench, revealing thrilling details about its hardware and performance. After the success of the Nothing Phone (1) and flagship Phone (2), the company seems to be shifting gears, potentially returning to its mid-range roots with this upcoming launch. According to the latest reports, the upcoming Nothing phone will feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 rather than the latest chipset.

Anticipated Nothing Phone (3) Specs

Early rumors claim the vanilla Nothing Phone (3) will feature a 6.5-inch display. On the other hand, the Pro model will come with a 6.7-inch screen. The smartphone is anticipated to debut with new features like an Action Button, improving functionality and convenience for users.

The Nothing Phone (3) series launch is expected in 2025, with the company skipping a major smartphone release in 2024. There have been no words regarding the exact timeline however, the intriguing addition has generated significant buzz. The upcoming phone also appeared on Geekbench recently with an A059 model number. The handset scored 1,149 points in the single-core test and 2,813 points in the multi-core test on GeekBench. These results confirm that the device will feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. Out of the box, it will run on Android 15 with the latest NothingOS 3.0 custom skin, promising an optimized and unique user experience.

Two Nothing Phone models were previously spotted in the IMEI database—A059 and A059P. A059 aligns with the base model while the A059P is supposed to be a Pro variant, possibly named the Nothing Phone (3)+. Moreover, it may feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset for flagship-level performance.

This development highlights a significant shift in Nothing’s strategy, as the Phone (2) was positioned as a high-end flagship with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The selection of a mid-range Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 for the Phone (3) clearly indicates the company’s intention to cater to a broader audience, offering more affordable options with premium features. What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section.

