Is Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Also Going to Feature Titanium Build? Check out!

There are rumors and leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S24 series almost every other day, making it the most anticipated series at the moment. According to a most recent rumor, the Galaxy S24 series will feature the Titanium build that we have witnessed in the current iPhone 15 Pro versions.

According to reports, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra variants would all have titanium frames for a more premium feel. The aluminum chassis that it has been using for its Galaxy S phones would be discontinued if this takes place.

Galaxy S24 Series May Also Get Titanium Build

This disproves a previous rumor that said the other Galaxy S24 models would continue to be built of aluminum and that only the Galaxy S24 Ultra would feature a titanium construction. With a few minor adjustments, it is probably going to maintain the same design as the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This will apply to the S24 and S24+ models as well.

For the basic and Plus S24 variants, Samsung is also rumored to feature titanium frames; however, the S24 Ultra will reportedly obtain its frame from other sources. The bodies of the Galaxy S24 will be lightweight as a result of the titanium construction. That being said, you should be aware that the iPhone 15 Pro versions do not have a frame made entirely of titanium, and Samsung’s approach is yet unknown. Furthermore, this can indicate a potential price increase for the whole portfolio, which is not thrilling!

Nothing further has come to light except what we’ve mentioned. In addition, an LTPO display is expected to be included in every Galaxy S24 phone, a first for non-Ultra variants. Furthermore, there will be multiple camera and performance enhancements that may arrive in the new smartphone. Most probably, the Galaxy S24 phone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

It is anticipated that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will arrive in January 2024, which is significantly earlier than the typical Galaxy S phone launch cycle. However, we’ll have to wait for the official confirmation and proceed with caution as these things are only rumours.

