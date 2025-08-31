Qualcomm is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone chip. New leaks are giving us a clearer picture of what to expect. The upcoming processor, previously rumoured as Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2, may instead arrive under the name Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. Whatever the name, the performance numbers look stunning.

According to a new report from tipster Digital Chat Station, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 has already crossed an incredible milestone on the AnTuTu benchmark. The chip reportedly scored over 4 million points. This is far ahead of the current top-end processors, which usually score between 2.5 to 3 million.

That means the new Snapdragon could be the most powerful mobile chip ever made. For users, this translates into faster performance, smoother gaming, and better multitasking on smartphones. The jump in performance is one of the biggest we have seen in years.

Is Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Qualcomm’s Most Powerful Processor Yet?

The leak also reveals the technical details behind the record score. The standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 will reportedly use two “Prime” cores clocked at 4.61GHz. It will also have six high-performance cores running at 3.63GHz. Unlike earlier chip designs, Qualcomm seems to be skipping dedicated low-power cores this time.

Graphics performance will also see a boost. The new Adreno 840 GPU, running at 1.2GHz, promises big gains for mobile gamers. With this setup, users should expect smoother frame rates, better visuals, and improved support for demanding titles.

But Qualcomm isn’t stopping there. Just like previous years, a special version of the chip is being made for Samsung’s next flagship. The “for Galaxy” edition will power the Galaxy S26 series, set to launch in early 2026. This exclusive version will push performance even higher, with Prime cores clocked at 4.74GHz.

This arrangement continues Qualcomm’s close partnership with Samsung. For a few months, Samsung phones will have the fastest version of the Snapdragon chip. Later, this variant will also be available for other Android manufacturers.

The timing for the official launch has also been revealed. Qualcomm is expected to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 at the Snapdragon Summit 2025 on September 23. This annual event is where the company usually showcases its most advanced mobile technologies.

If these leaks turn out to be accurate, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 will mark a major step forward in smartphone performance. It could set new standards for both speed and efficiency. For consumers, it means flagship phones launching in 2026 may offer a much more powerful experience than anything on the market today.

While the name of the chip is still not fully confirmed, the results speak for themselves. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 looks ready to dominate benchmarks and raise expectations for the next generation of smartphones.