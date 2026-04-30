Is Starlink Active in Balochistan? Conflicting Claims Raise Questions

A fresh debate has emerged around the presence of Starlink in Pakistan after contrasting statements from a senior lawmaker and government officials created uncertainty about whether the satellite internet service is already operational in parts of Balochistan.

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan claimed that Starlink services are already functioning in “certain areas of Balochistan.” He also stressed that authorities must ensure the service does not create any issues for Pakistan, signaling concerns around regulation and national interest.

However, this assertion was quickly countered by officials from the Ministry of IT.

Government Denies Confirmation, Calls for Caution

The Secretary of IT clarified that there has been no official confirmation of Starlink operating in Balochistan.

At the same time, the official acknowledged that Pakistan is actively working on satellite and space technologies, indicating that the country is not ignoring developments in this domain.

Importantly, the Secretary confirmed that Starlink has already applied for a license in Pakistan, placing the conversation firmly within a regulatory framework rather than unauthorized deployment.

Licensing Rules Still Under Development

Officials highlighted that regulatory groundwork is still underway.

The Secretary IT revealed that rules under the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB) are currently being formulated. This body is expected to oversee satellite-based services, including companies like Starlink.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) provided further clarity on the process.

He stated that any company seeking a satellite internet license in Pakistan must first register with PSARB before proceeding with PTA approvals. This establishes a two-step regulatory pathway that companies must follow before launching services.

The developments suggest that while Starlink is not officially operational, it is actively pursuing entry into the Pakistani market.

The lack of confirmation about its presence in Balochistan raises two possibilities:

Either isolated, unofficial usage may be occurring without regulatory approval

Or the claim may reflect confusion around testing, pilot signals, or misinformation

In either case, the government’s response indicates that no legal commercial rollout has taken place so far.

Why Satellite Internet Matters for Balochistan

The debate is particularly significant for Balochistan, a region that has long struggled with connectivity gaps due to difficult terrain and limited telecom infrastructure.

Satellite internet services like Starlink could potentially:

Expand coverage to remote and underserved areas

Reduce reliance on fiber infrastructure

Improve digital access for education, health, and businesses

However, these benefits depend heavily on clear regulations, licensing, and national security considerations.

What Happens Next?

The situation highlights a familiar pattern in Pakistan’s tech ecosystem: rapid global innovation meeting slower regulatory processes.

While Starlink’s entry could be transformative, especially for underserved regions, the government appears focused on ensuring controlled, policy-driven deployment.

For now, the official stance remains clear: Starlink is not operational in Pakistan yet, but it is moving closer to becoming a reality.