Google is working on a major project that could change the future of personal computers. The company is developing a new operating system called Aluminium OS, which is based on Android. This new system may eventually replace ChromeOS, the software currently used on Chromebooks. Google hopes Aluminium OS will help it compete better with Windows and macOS.

The idea of running Android on PCs is not new. But now, Google is taking real steps to make it happen. Earlier reports revealed that Google wants a single platform for both mobile and desktop. This will help the company use its resources more effectively and build stronger products for users. In 2024, Google even announced at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit that it is working with Qualcomm to bring Android to PCs. This shows that the project is serious and moving forward quickly.

Is This the End of ChromeOS? Google’s New ‘Aluminium OS’ Plans to Bring Android to PCs

Aluminium OS will focus heavily on artificial intelligence. Google says the system is being built with AI at its core. This means deep integration with Gemini, Google’s powerful AI model. On smartphones, Gemini already handles many advanced features. Bringing the same intelligence to PCs could make everyday tasks much smarter and faster.

A job listing shared recently suggests that Aluminium OS is not just an experiment. Google is hiring people to work on this new platform, and the listing clearly calls Aluminium OS an “Android-based operating system.” It also hints that Google will support many types of devices. These include laptops, tablets, detachable devices, and small desktop boxes. This shows that Google wants Aluminium OS to work across many form factors, not only traditional laptops.

Another important detail is that Google is aiming at both budget and premium PCs. ChromeOS mostly powers affordable devices, but Aluminium OS will target the full range — from entry-level machines to high-performance PCs. This could put Google in direct competition with Microsoft and Apple in the high-end segment.

The big question many users have is: What will happen to ChromeOS?

According to the job listing, Google will continue supporting ChromeOS for now. But the long-term plan is clear. Google wants to transition from ChromeOS to Aluminium OS in the future. This will take time, and the company will need to be careful, especially because ChromeOS is widely used in schools and businesses.

It is possible that some Chromebooks will be able to upgrade to Aluminium OS. Google is already testing the new system on hardware that includes MediaTek Kompanio chips and Intel Alder Lake processors. However, upgrading an entire operating system is complicated. Some older Chromebooks may not qualify and could remain on ChromeOS until their support period ends.

There is also uncertainty about the final name. Google might keep the ChromeOS brand because it is familiar. Internal reports mention terms like “ChromeOS Classic” and “Android Desktop,” but these could change before launch.

Google plans to release Android for PCs in 2026. The first version is expected to be built on Android 17. As development continues, more details will appear. For now, it is clear that Google is preparing a major shift, one that could reshape the PC market in the coming years.