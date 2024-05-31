According to a recent Reuters report, ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has been working since last year to develop a US-only algorithm that operates independently from Douyin, the Chinese counterpart of the app. Unnamed sources indicate that this project is part of a strategy to demonstrate to lawmakers that TikTok’s U.S. operations are separate from its Chinese ownership. The project will take more than a year to complete.

Executives have discussed this project in all-hands meetings and on the company’s internal messaging platform, Lark. The sources mentioned that splitting the source code would isolate TikTok from the extensive engineering resources of ByteDance, potentially impacting the app’s development capabilities.

Is TikTok Really Splitting its Source Code to Create a US-only Algorithm?

TikTok has refuted the Reuters report, describing it as misleading and factually inaccurate. The company responded on Twitter, stating that the story does not accurately reflect their ongoing efforts. TikTok spokesperson Michael Hughes revealed that while the company continues to work diligently to protect the authenticity of the TikTok experience, the suggestion that this effort could lead to divestiture or that divestiture is being considered is entirely false. Hughes explicitly denied that the code is being split, calling such claims “100 per cent false.”

TikTok has made previous attempts to assure lawmakers of its independence from Chinese influence. One such effort is “Project Texas,” an initiative that will ensure that American users’ data is secure and the platform is free from external interference. This project involves creating a data silo to protect U.S. user information. Despite these efforts, some remain sceptical. Alex Heath, who visited TikTok’s Transparency and Accountability Center last year, found that the company’s transparency efforts might not be sufficient to prevent a U.S. ban based on technical criteria alone.

In addition to these internal measures, TikTok is currently busy in a legal battle with the U.S. government. The company is contesting a law that requires ByteDance to transfer control of TikTok to another entity by January 19, 2025, or face a potential ban in the U.S. Despite the Reuters report suggesting that there is no current plan to separate TikTok from ByteDance, the sources indicated that splitting the code could potentially pave the way for such a divestiture in the future.

The ongoing efforts to separate TikTok’s recommendation algorithm from Douyin reflect the broader concerns about data security and national sovereignty in the digital age. As TikTok navigates these challenges, lawmakers, regulators, and users worldwide will be closely watching the company’s actions. The outcome of these efforts could have significant implications for the future of TikTok in the U.S. and its relationship with its Chinese parent company.

TikTok’s commitment to safeguarding user data and ensuring platform integrity remains a central focus. However, the path forward is fraught with legal, technical, and political challenges. As the company continues to develop its independent algorithm and address regulatory concerns, it must balance these efforts with maintaining the robust user experience that has made TikTok a global phenomenon. The next few years will be critical in determining whether TikTok can successfully navigate these hurdles and retain its presence in the U.S. market.