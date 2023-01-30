Is WhatsApp Newsletter the Future of Email Marketing?

Advertisement

One of the most widely used messaging apps is WhatsApp. With its user-friendly interface, flexible format, and community-based features, the WhatsApp newsletter is becoming a go-to choice for businesses looking to boost their marketing efforts.

WhatsApp newsletters are quickly becoming the future of digital marketing. With its lot of features, it’s no surprise that more and more businesses are turning to WhatsApp as a powerful tool for reaching and engaging with their customers.

Why is a WhatsApp Newsletter A Great Marketing Tool?

Just a few of the advantages of sending a WhatsApp broadcast:

WhatsApp messages get 100% delivery rates, and around 98% open rates and are read almost instantly.

It is easy for businesses to expand their contact list and reach a wider audience.

It is handier, as it does not need personal information or email addresses; simply scan a QR code and click to join.

It is faster and requires less effort as businesses can easily share bitesize content with embedded links, videos, and more

Never go to spam because there’s no such thing in WhatsApp.

WhatsApp broadcast messages can be content-rich and very attractive because of various media formats.

Businesses can adapt to their audience’s needs without worrying about reduced distribution or getting lost in the promotions tab.

It is mobile-friendly as WhatsApp is the perfect platform for businesses looking to reach a mobile audience.

WhatsApp newsletters can link directly to a chat group. It also allows businesses to take their most engaged members and seamlessly invite them into a private space.

