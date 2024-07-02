Is Xiaomi 15 Poised to Challenge Galaxy S25?

Xiaomi 15 has been in the pipeline of rumors for many months. A lot of information regarding this much-anticipated handset has already been leaked. Recently, some other Xiaomi 15 specs got leaked hinting at an imminent launch. As per the latest leak, the Xiaomi 15 might not have a variable aperture. Despite previous leaks hinting at this feature, recent information suggests otherwise. However, the upcoming Xiaomi phone still promises several impressive specs that could make it a formidable competitor to the Galaxy S25.

Xiaomi 15 Specs & Key Features

Flat Screen and Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner

According to the latest leak, the standard Xiaomi 15 is anticipated to feature a 1.5K flat screen. This aligns with Xiaomi’s tradition of offering a 1.5K or FHD+ display for its vanilla models while reserving QHD+ screens for its Pro variants. Moreover, the highly anticipated Xiaomi phone will come with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, promising faster and more secure unlocking.

Powerful Camera and Wireless Charging

The Xiaomi 15 will reportedly sport a large 50MP main camera with a wide aperture. However, it might lack the variable aperture feature initially speculated. The wide aperture will still offer excellent low-light performance and depth of field. Furthermore, the device is anticipated to support wireless charging, adding to its convenience and cutting-edge appeal.

Lightweight Design

Xiaomi 15 is rumored to have a lighter design, making it more comfortable for extended use. Xiaomi’s focus on weight reduction without compromising battery life or performance makes it a very appealing option for users who prioritize ergonomics. Isn’t it?

Upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset

One of the most notable aspects of the upcoming series is that its members could be the first Android phones to feature the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. This next-generation processor promises substantial improvements in speed, efficiency, and AI capabilities. The chipset will potentially give the Xiaomi 15 an edge over its competitors, including the Galaxy S25.

Launch Timeline

Xiaomi typically releases its new flagship phones in China in October, followed by a global release at MWC the next year. Therefore, Xiaomi 15 might be launched in a few months. However, international customers will have to wait until early next year to get their hands on this phone.

Despite the lack of a variable aperture, the vanilla model boasts enough features to be a strong contender against the Galaxy S25. With its high-resolution flat screen, cutting-edge fingerprint scanner, powerful camera, and lightweight design, the Xiaomi phone promises to deliver a premium experience.