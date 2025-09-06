Is Your Internet Down? PTCL Confirms Bandwidth Issues Due to Cable Fault in Saudi Waters

If you have been facing slow internet in recent hours, you are not alone. The internet is down for many PTCL users. PTCL has explained the reason behind the issue, and it’s something beyond local control.

According to a spokesperson for PTCL Group, submarine internet cables have been damaged in Saudi waters near Jeddah. This fault has partially impacted the bandwidth capacity of two major systems — SMW4 and IMEWE.

As a result, internet users in Pakistan may experience a slight drop in service quality, especially during peak usage hours. However, PTCL has assured its customers that steps are already being taken to minimize the impact.

The company’s international partners are working on a priority basis to fix the cable cuts. Meanwhile, PTCL’s local teams are arranging alternative bandwidth to ensure that users face the least possible disruption.

“We are grateful to our customers for their patience and understanding during this time,” said the PTCL spokesperson.

This is not the first time submarine cable issues have caused connectivity problems in Pakistan. Since the country relies heavily on these undersea systems for global internet access, any disruption in the region can affect millions of users.

For now, PTCL has promised to keep customers updated and restore services to normal as soon as possible.

