We hear about hacking every day. Gmail accounts are under threat, and Apple passwords have been stolen. Linux passwords cracked. And who can forget the massive leak of 16 billion passwords? The truth is simple. Hackers want your password. Why? Because it’s the easiest way into your digital life. And sadly, most of us make it too easy for them. Is your password safe? A new report looked at 10 million passwords from a bigger list of 1 billion leaked passwords. The result? 98.5% passwords failed the basic hacking test. Only 1.5% were strong enough to be called “fit for purpose.” Does your password fall in the list of secure passwords?

Is Your Password Safe? 98.5% Failed This Basic Hacking Test

Think about that. Out of 10 million passwords, only 150,000 were strong. The rest failed the hacking test badly.

Why is this a problem? Weak passwords are like unlocked doors. Hackers don’t even need skills. They use bots that test millions of passwords every second. One weak password can help them break into your network, steal data, and stay hidden for ages.

Experts at Specops, the team behind the report, say people still use simple passwords. Even after years of warnings. Even after huge leaks. This needs to change.

What makes a password strong?

The hacking test has a simple rule. Your password should be at least 15 characters long. It should use at least two types of characters, like uppercase, lowercase, numbers, or symbols.

This may sound like a lot. But every extra letter or number makes it harder for hackers to crack it. A short, simple word can be guessed in seconds. A long, mixed password could take years — or even centuries — to break.

Still, length and complexity alone are not enough. If you reuse passwords, hackers can find them on old leaked lists. So, your password must also be unique.

What should you do now?

First, check your passwords. If they’re short, simple, or reused, change them today. Make them longer. Mix up letters, numbers, and symbols. Never use the same password on different sites.

Better yet, consider passkeys. Big companies like Google and Microsoft now offer passkeys. They are safer than passwords and harder for hackers to steal.

Cybersecurity is in your hands. Don’t fail the hacking test. Make your passwords strong — or move to passkeys. Stay safe out there.

