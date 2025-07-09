Is Your Phone Spying on You? Infinix’s Software Raises Serious Privacy Concerns

Infinix has established itself as a dominant player in Pakistan’s budget smartphone market, offering powerful specs at aggressive prices. But beneath the surface of its flashy devices and stylish branding lies a troubling reality involving persistent privacy risks, factory-level malware, and a bloated software ecosystem that puts user trust in jeopardy.

In 2020, a shocking investigation by mobile security firm Secure-D revealed that some smartphones manufactured by Transsion Holdings (Infinix’s parent company) were shipping with malware like xHelper and Triada pre-installed straight from the factory. These malicious programs silently attempted to subscribe users to premium services in the background, draining mobile balances across millions of devices in Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East. Neither Transsion nor Infinix offered a formal explanation or apology, leaving users and regulators in the dark.

Unpatched Flaws, Hidden Ads & Data Collection

In late 2024, researchers uncovered two critical vulnerabilities in Infinix software. The first allowed local apps to silently trigger a factory reset, and another that gave system apps access to precise location data via a misconfigured weather app, both without user consent. Despite the severity of these flaws, Infinix has not acknowledged them publicly, nor confirmed whether they’ve been resolved across its product lineup.

Further compounding these concerns, India’s national cybersecurity agency labeled Infinix a “high-risk vendor” in early 2025 due to its unpatched vulnerabilities and opaque background processes.

Meanwhile, Infinix’s custom skin, XOS, has earned a reputation for being one of the most ad-heavy and bloated Android experiences available. Devices like the Infinix Smart 9 HD and Note 40 Pro come preloaded with intrusive apps like Palm Store, Phoenix Browser, AHA Games, YoParty, and Scooper News. These apps consume storage, run persistently in the background, and often push lock screen ads and notifications that resemble spam. Many request broad permissions, including access to messages, contacts, and location, raising serious privacy red flags.

Even worse, newer versions of XOS have made it increasingly difficult to remove these apps. System ads are now embedded in core parts of the UI ranging from the notification shade to the settings menu. And with ADB uninstallation commands restricted in recent updates, users have fewer options to clean up their phones without resorting to custom ROMs or complex workarounds.

When “Cheap” Comes at a Cost

Infinix’s current strategy clearly leans toward monetization through ads and partnerships rather than user-centric software design. While no single incident proves malicious intent, the pattern involving factory-installed malware, unpatched security flaws, forced ads, and heavy bloatware paints a picture of a brand that places revenue above privacy.

If Infinix wants to compete with more transparent global players and retain user trust, it must take concrete steps. These include fixing security issues, allow full app removals, eliminate forced advertising, and adopt clearer data practices. Until then, users who value privacy and a clean Android experience may want to think twice, because with Infinix, the real cost of the phone may be far more than just the price tag.