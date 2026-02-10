Islamabad authorities have announced a strict crackdown on online taxi and bike-hailing drivers who are operating without proper registration. The decision was made to improve passenger safety and bring all ride-hailing services under an organized and transparent system. Officials confirmed that the new policy will be implemented across the federal capital starting this week.

According to the district administration, all online taxi and bike-hailing services will now be required to complete a formal registration process. This policy applies to both drivers and vehicles providing services through ride-hailing platforms. The aim is to ensure that only verified and authorized drivers are allowed to operate within Islamabad.

Islamabad Begins Mandatory Registration of Online Taxi and Bike Services

Under the new system, complete records of drivers and their vehicles will be collected and stored through a digital automation process. Authorities stated that this database will help maintain accurate information and make monitoring easier. A mobile application has been developed for registration, which will serve as the central platform for data collection and verification.

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad has directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner East to contact the chief executive officers of all ride-hailing companies. These companies have been instructed to cooperate fully with the registration process and ensure that their drivers comply with the new rules. In addition, the Secretary of the Islamabad Transport Authority has been asked to take strict enforcement action against unregistered bike-hailing drivers.

One of the key features of the new policy is enhanced coordination with the Islamabad Police. The digital application used for registration will provide police authorities with full access to driver and vehicle data. This step will strengthen law enforcement efforts and allow quick identification of drivers in case of any complaint or emergency.

After completing registration, drivers will be required to upload passenger details through the application before starting a ride. Authorities have made it mandatory to record passengers’ national identity card numbers. Drivers who fail to enter the required identification details will not be permitted to provide transport services. Officials believe this measure will also help reduce crime and ensure greater accountability.

The district administration confirmed that the official registration process will begin on Tuesday. Once the system is fully operational, a citywide crackdown will be launched against drivers who continue to operate without registration. Such drivers may face penalties, fines, or removal from ride-hailing platforms.

Officials emphasized that the main purpose of this initiative is public safety. By keeping a digital record of drivers, vehicles, and passengers, authorities aim to create a safer travel environment for citizens. The system will also help regulate ride-hailing services and prevent unauthorized operators from exploiting passengers.

Islamabad authorities urged drivers and ride-hailing companies to complete the registration process on time and cooperate with enforcement agencies. Citizens were also encouraged to use registered services only, as this will help ensure safe and reliable transportation across the capital.