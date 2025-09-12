The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad has set aside an earlier ruling that ordered the closure of several YouTube channels. The decision came on Thursday and was welcomed by journalists and content creators who had challenged the move. The court now restores the YouTube channels of journalists and content creators.

The case revolved around an order by Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah. Earlier this year, the magistrate had directed the blocking of 27 YouTube channels. The decision was based on a petition filed by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The agency claimed that the channels were spreading false and provocative content against state institutions.

Out of the 27 blocked channels, 11 content creators decided to appeal. These included well-known journalists such as Matiullah Jan, Asad Toor, and Abdul Qadir. Their appeals were heard together by Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka.

Islamabad Court Restores YouTube Channels of Journalists and Content Creators

During the hearing, Judge Majoka questioned the role of the NCCIA. He expressed dissatisfaction with the prosecutor representing the agency. The judge noted that the agency seemed to be passing its responsibilities onto the court. He also asked under what authority online platforms could be blocked in this manner.

The judge went further and warned against attempts to malign members of the judiciary. He made it clear that such practices would not be tolerated. He also stated that petitions would only be heard if applicants or their lawyers were present. Cases without representation, he added, would be dismissed for non-pursuance.

After reserving the verdict, Judge Majoka later announced his decision in favour of the 11 appellants. The court declared the magistrate’s earlier order void to the extent of these appeals. As a result, the YouTube channels of the 11 journalists and content creators were restored.

The original ban had caused a strong reaction. Many saw it as a curb on press freedom and the right to free expression. The blocked list included some of the most prominent names in digital journalism. Channels linked to Moeed Pirzada, Ahmed Noorani, Imran Riaz Khan, Sabir Shakir, and Aftab Iqbal were also part of the 27 originally targeted.

The NCCIA had justified its action under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. According to the agency, the content being shared was inflammatory and capable of inciting unrest. Based on this claim, the magistrate had not only ordered the blocking of the channels but had also directed Google to take them down.

However, the sessions court ruling shows that the matter is not so simple. It has raised questions about whether the NCCIA acted within its legal limits. It also highlights concerns about due process and the rights of digital content creators.

For now, the ruling has restored access to the 11 YouTube channels that challenged the ban. It also sets an important precedent for others who may face similar restrictions in the future. The broader issue of balancing national security with freedom of expression remains unresolved, but this verdict is seen as a victory for online voices.