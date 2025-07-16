Islamabad Court Suspends Ban on More Youtube Channels Amid Free Speech Pushback

In a significant development for digital rights, the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad overturned a lower court’s directive aimed at silencing more YouTube channels, including that of veteran journalist Habib Akram. Under Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka’s ruling, the ban is suspended while the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) responds by July 21.

This move follows recent court decisions that temporarily halted blocks affecting journalists Matiullah Jan and Asad Toor, along with five more creators, including Makhdoom Shahabuddin and Orya Maqbool Jan, who had challenged the original order

The initial stay on Habib Akram’s appeal was due to his absence in court; proceedings have now resumed. The controversy began when Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah issued a sweeping June order to block 27 YouTube channels, accusing them of spreading “fake, misleading and defamatory” content targeting state institutions and the military, a claim based on an NCCIA report from June 2

Critics condemned the action as an overreach that violated Article 10-A of Pakistan’s Constitution, which guarantees due process and a fair hearing. Legal experts and digital freedom advocates argue that the sweeping ban reflects a broader pattern of online censorship in Pakistan, where social media platforms like Facebook, X, and TikTok have faced prior restrictions, and more recently, new amendments to the Electronic Crimes Act have empowered authorities to delete content deemed “false.”

Digital rights groups, including the Forum for Digital Rights and Democracy and the Supreme Court Bar Association, have decried the blanket blocking of entire channels rather than targeting specific violations. They argue that free expression and public debate are being undermined in the name of national security

As the NCCIA prepares its response and the court reconvenes by July 21, all eyes are on this legal showdown, seen by many as pivotal to the future of online dissent and media freedom in Pakistan.

