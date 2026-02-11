Islamabad E-Stamping Deadline Set: Manual Judicial and Non-Judicial Stamp Papers Invalid After Feb 12

Islamabad has taken a major step toward digitizing official documentation and reducing fraud by announcing a complete transition to the E-Stamping System across the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Under a new office order issued by the Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Islamabad, manual judicial and non-judicial stamp papers will be phased out completely by February 12, 2026. From February 13 onwards, no government office, court, or authority in ICT will accept manual stamp papers under any circumstances.

The move is being seen as a landmark reform aimed at improving transparency, streamlining legal documentation, and ensuring fraud-free property and court-related transactions in the federal capital.

Manual Stamp Papers to Be Invalid After February 12

According to the official order dated February 10, 2026, the Federal Treasury Office (FTO) Islamabad had already been instructed not to issue judicial or non-judicial stamp papers to vendors or the general public starting from January 26, 2026.

Now, with the commencement of the e-stamping system in Islamabad, authorities have set a final deadline for manual stamp papers.

All stamp vendors operating within ICT have been directed to:

Finish and clear their existing stock of manual stamp papers by February 12, 2026 (Thursday)

Prepare for the complete shift to digital stamping immediately afterward

Stamp Vendors Ordered to Deposit Registers and Rubber Stamps

In another significant step, the order instructs that on February 13, 2026 (Friday), all stamp vendors must deposit their official records and tools with the district administration.

Vendors are required to submit:

Stamp Vendor Registers

Rubber stamps

Related documentation

These must be consigned to the office of the ADC (Revenue)/District Collector, Islamabad, without exception. This measure is intended to prevent unauthorized sale or misuse of manual stamp papers once the system becomes digital-only.

Courts and Offices Barred From Accepting Manual Stamp Papers

Perhaps the most impactful clause in the directive is the strict enforcement mechanism.

The office order clearly states that after the stipulated timeline:

No department, office, court, or authority within the Islamabad Capital Territory shall accept manual Judicial or Non-Judicial Stamp Papers under any circumstances.

This will directly affect a wide range of activities, including:

Property sale and purchase agreements

Court affidavits and legal filings

Business contracts

Power of attorney documentation

Official registrations

From mid-February onwards, all such processes will require e-stamps only.

What This Means for Islamabad Residents

For residents of Islamabad, this shift will bring an immediate change to how legal and property-related paperwork is handled across the capital. Anyone preparing documents for court cases, real estate transactions, business agreements, or official registrations will now have to rely entirely on the e-stamping system, as manual stamp papers will no longer hold any legal value after February 12.

From February 13 onwards, citizens will need to ensure that every stamped document submitted to government offices or courts is issued digitally, leaving no room for outdated paper-based processes. The move is expected to make documentation more secure and traceable, while also reducing the risk of counterfeit stamp papers that have often contributed to fraud and disputes, particularly in Islamabad’s high-stakes property market.