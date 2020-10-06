Islamabad Excise Starts Collecting Token of Islamabad’s Vehicle No. Online. Director Excise of Islamabad, Bilal Azam, has announced today on Facebook that the department has started collecting the token of Islamabad’s vehicle no. online. Now, people anywhere from the country can submit the fee online and register their vehicles. He also said that citizens can submit the fee through online banking, ATM card, debate card or Islamabad city App.

Islamabad Excise Starts Collecting Token of Islamabad’s Vehicle No. Online

Check out: Islamabad Police Plans to Install Hi-Tech Cameras at Every Checkpost

He also revealed that more than 100 people have registered their vehicle in the initial six hours. Moreover, citizens can also submit other fees online as well. Because of the online payment solution, the owners of more than 11 thousand registered vehicles do not need to visit the excise office.

The Department of Excise and Taxation has established an online system that allows people to pay token taxes for vehicles registered with the ETO in Islamabad. The owners living across Pakistan are now able to pay token taxes online.

Due to the increase in such incidents, the Islamabad Excise and Taxation department has decided to issue E-Tags for every vehicle. Each E-Tag will carry a coded identification number that the driver can paste on the windshield or number plate of the vehicle.

For More Details Please Visit: Islamabad Excise Department Launches E-Tagging Service to Minimize Car Theft Incidents