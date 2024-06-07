Islamabad Introduces New Electric Buses: Check Out Routes, Stops & Timings

In January, Suzhou Higer organized a delivery ceremony for 160 high-end pure electric buses exported to Pakistan. It marked a significant breakthrough as the country welcomed its first substantial fleet of pure electric buses. In a recent development, Islamabad has augmented its electric bus fleet by adding eight more vehicles, bringing the total to 30 out of the projected 160. As per the latest reports, an additional 22 electric buses will be integrated by Thursday, further advancing this eco-friendly initiative.

With a total order value exceeding RMB 150 million, this initiative represents a paramount stride towards adopting eco-friendly and sustainable public transportation in Pakistan. Additionally, a dedicated charging station has been established at the Jinnah Convention Center to support the new buses, ensuring efficient and reliable operation of the electric buses.

Islamabad Electric Buses Stops & Routes

The initial deployment of 30 buses will serve two principal routes:

NUST Orange Line Depot (G-11) to PIMS Hospital: Stops: G-11 Markaz, G-10 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, G-8 Markaz, and PIMS Hospital

Frequency: Every 10 minutes PIMS Hospital to Bari Imam: Stops: G-7, G-6, Melody, Abpara, Ataturk Road, Serena Hotel, Foreign Office, Radio Pakistan, and Diplomatic Enclave

Frequency: Every 10 minutes

Timings

If we talk about the timings, the electric fleet will operate daily from 6 AM to 10 PM. It will provide a dependable and environmentally friendly transportation option for Islamabad’s residents.

Sources claim that the newly exported batch of pure electric buses offers many advantages. It includes zero emissions, low operating costs, and minimal noise pollution. Moreover, the buses boast an outstanding cruising range exceeding 250 kilometers and integrate cutting-edge cathodic electrophoresis technology. This technology ensures an anti-corrosion period of more than ten years.

Under the leadership of the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), a subsidy program is also being developed to improve service accessibility. This green initiative will be quite helpful for deserving individuals, including disabled persons, students, and other eligible groups, providing inclusive transportation for all residents.