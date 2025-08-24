Islamabad IT Park Faces Another Delay – What’s Behind the Slow Progress?

The construction of the Islamabad IT Park, one of Pakistan’s most ambitious technology infrastructure projects, has encountered further delay. According to official sources, the project is unlikely to meet its revised deadline of October 31, 2025. This situation has drawn sharp criticism from the Prime Minister, who expressed his displeasure over the continuous setbacks.

Originally, the project was scheduled to be completed by March 23, 2025. However, due to multiple hurdles, the completion date was extended. Now, even the extended deadline appears difficult to achieve. Sources in the Ministry of IT claim that contractor inefficiency and the slow pace of work are the key reasons for this delay. Concerns are being raised that further postponements could undermine the government’s vision of promoting digital growth in the country.

Islamabad IT Park Faces Another Delay – Who Is Responsible?

The Islamabad IT Park is being built with a modern design and infrastructure. The facility will consist of two basements and nine upper floors. It will have state-of-the-art offices, incubation centers, and workspaces for technology companies. The main purpose of this project is to provide opportunities for the youth, generate thousands of jobs, and attract both local and foreign investment in Pakistan’s technology sector.

Officials emphasize that the park will play a central role in bridging the digital divide. It will improve connectivity and enhance Pakistan’s global competitiveness in IT services. By offering an ecosystem that supports startups, freelancers, and established tech companies, the IT Park has the potential to transform the local digital economy.

However, repeated delays are causing frustration among young professionals, IT firms, and investors who were eagerly waiting for the park’s launch. Many experts argue that timely completion is crucial not only for boosting the IT industry but also for uplifting the country’s overall economy. In a rapidly advancing global tech landscape, Pakistan cannot afford to fall behind due to administrative inefficiencies and poor planning.

The government has assured that it will take strict measures to ensure progress is accelerated. Monitoring committees are expected to increase oversight, while the performance of contractors will be reviewed. If completed on time, the Islamabad IT Park could become a landmark initiative. It will help Pakistan emerge as a competitive force in the global digital economy.

For now, all eyes remain on the authorities and contractors to see whether they can meet the new deadline or if the project will continue to be a story of missed opportunities.