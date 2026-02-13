Islamabad IT Park Nears Completion as PSEB Proposes Rs24.39bn for FY2026-27

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has proposed Rs24.39 billion for seven ongoing projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2026-27, with no new scheme included in the upcoming fiscal plan.

Official documents show that the proposed allocation covers technology park development in Islamabad, the establishment of an IT park in Karachi, startup ecosystem support initiatives, semiconductor human resource development, and export compliance enhancement programs.

The flagship IT Park in Islamabad has reached 72 percent physical completion and over 62 percent financial utilization. Cumulative spending stands at Rs14.5bn against a total project cost of Rs23.3bn. For FY2026-27, Rs6.73bn has been demanded under PSDP.

The facility is designed to accommodate around 120 startups and SMEs. It will include testing laboratories, incubation facilities, conference infrastructure, and a Tier-3 data center. Officials expect the project to generate more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs and contribute to IT export growth upon completion.

In contrast, progress on the Karachi IT Park remains limited. Physical completion stands at 10%, while financial utilization is 5% against an estimated cost of Rs31.2bn. A total of Rs11.5 million has been proposed for the next fiscal year.

Although design work by a Korean consultant has been finalized and regulatory clearances obtained from SEPA and PAA, contractor hiring has faced delays after two unsuccessful tenders. Re-tendering is reportedly linked to financing approvals from K-Exim Bank.

Under startup and venture ecosystem initiatives, Rs1.802bn has been proposed for FY2026-27, alongside Rs1.017bn for the National Semiconductor HR Development Programme. The Pakistan Startup Fund has operationalized its advisory and grant disbursement mechanism, with applications currently under due diligence. Parallel efforts under Bridge Start Pakistan aim to strengthen partnerships with incubators and accelerators.

Digital workforce expansion under e-Rozgaar Pakistan has also progressed, with 80 centers established across 30 districts and more than 6,500 freelancer workstations operational.

Officials say the combined initiatives are intended to strengthen export-oriented IT growth, expand freelance employment, and improve startup financing access, though large-scale infrastructure projects continue to face execution bottlenecks.

