Government Pushes Forward on Islamabad IT Park Project Ahead of Deadline

Officials from the Ministry of IT have been briefed on the ongoing Islamabad IT Park project, with authorities highlighting that significant progress has been made despite multiple challenges. According to the project director, around 80 percent of the work has been completed, and construction is moving forward at a rapid pace.

The project, which is being funded and built by a Korean company, has faced a series of hurdles over the past one and a half years. Shiza Fatima noted that the Korean project director has changed multiple times, which has contributed to delays and complications. She added that the prime minister has also ordered an inquiry into the delays.

The original deadline for the IT Park was set for October 31, and officials emphasized that efforts are ongoing to ensure the project is completed on time. “We are trying to find a middle path so that the project can be completed,” Fatima said, stressing the importance of maintaining collaboration with the Korean partners.

Authorities also warned that if disputes arise over the project, it could have broader implications for IT Park developments in other cities across Pakistan. To mitigate risks, Fatima confirmed that backup plans are in place even if the Korean company withdraws.

Officials acknowledged that various issues had to be addressed during the construction process, and Fatima urged discretion, recommending that media statements be avoided until the park is completed.

Despite the challenges, the Islamabad IT Park project remains a priority for the government, reflecting Pakistan’s continued focus on expanding its technology infrastructure and supporting the growth of the IT sector.