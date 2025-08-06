Islamabad IT Park Set for Q3 2025 Launch: 7,500 Jobs and $70M in Exports Expected

The Islamabad IT Park, a state-of-the-art facility located in Chak Shehzad, Islamabad, is set to be inaugurated in the third quarter of 2025. The IT Park would provide a covered area of 720,000 sq ft, create 7,500 jobs and add US$70 million to IT exports.

The cutting-edge facility is designed to foster innovation and entrepreneurship through dedicated facilities such as startup incubation centers, a business support center offering essential legal, marketing, and financial advisory services, research & development laboratories and virtual classrooms.

An industry-academia linkage center within the park will promote collaboration between educational institutions, researchers, and industry professionals, helping to bridge the gap between academic research and commercial IT ventures.

One of the Park’s important features is Pakistan’s first-ever Tier III data center, which would guarantee uninterrupted power, robust data security, and high reliability with 99.982% uptime. This state-of-the-art data center would thus support high-performance computing, secure data hosting, and cloud services. The facility will attract major global technology firms, further stimulating growth and innovation in the country’s IT sector.

The government has prioritised the project’s early completion, with work continuing around the clock. Infrastructure development is a fundamental component of the government’s strategy to foster growth in Pakistan’s ICT industry. The Islamabad IT Park stands as a landmark venture reflecting the government’s dedicated efforts to transform Pakistan’s ICT landscape through world-class infrastructure and innovation-driven services. The Park is poised to become a dynamic hub for IT professionals, startups, and global tech companies alike, helping to position Pakistan as a leading center for ICT services and helping expand Pakistan’s tech ecosystem.