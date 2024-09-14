Islamabad Launches Its First State-of-the-Art Digital Parking System in G-8

Islamabad took a significant step towards modernization with the launch of its first state-of-the-art digital parking system. The system has been created to meet international standards. Moreover, it aims to streamline vehicle parking and create awareness about the advantages of digitization among the public. The system was initially launched in the G-8 center. However, it is set to expand across other key areas of the city.

Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, visited the newly launched digital parking facility. Other board members and senior officers from relevant departments accompanied him. They were all briefed about the system’s functionality and plans for its expansion.

Islamabad Takes a Leap Toward Smart City Living with New Digital Parking System

The digital parking system provides a seamless and contactless parking experience. Moreover, it allows users to obtain parking tickets while sitting in their cars. The cherry on top is that users can pay parking fees through different digital payment options. There are seven digital payment methods available. They include credit cards, debit cards, QR codes, and scratch cards making the entire process fast and user-friendly.

In the initial phase, there will be no parking fee. CDA wants to promote awareness and familiarize the public with this new system. The authorities believe free parking will encourage more people to use the digital parking solution and experience its benefits firsthand.

Chairman Randhawa was briefed on the future expansion plans for the digital parking system. In the first phase, digital parking will make its way to Markaz FC1, Centaurus, and the Blue Area Parking Plaza. Eventually, this advanced system will be implemented across different business centers throughout the city, improving parking efficiency and boosting economic activity.

A significant aspect of the new system is that the revenue generated from digital parking will be invested directly into the local infrastructure. It will even include the installation of elevators in the same markets where the parking system operates. Chairman Randhawa highlighted that the digital parking system will improve traffic management. Moreover, it will positively impact business growth and the city’s economy. This innovative initiative by CDA is anticipated to transform Islamabad’s parking landscape and serve as a model for other cities in Pakistan.

