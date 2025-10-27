Islamabad Moves Toward Full Digitization as CDA Introduces Cashless One Window System

In a significant stride toward transforming Islamabad into Pakistan’s first fully digital city, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a cashless payment system at its One-Window Facilitation Center. The initiative marks a key milestone in the authority’s broader digital governance agenda.

The new system enables citizens to make payments through QR code–based platforms such as JazzCash and EasyPaisa, eliminating the need for physical cash. CDA officials said the transition aims to streamline transactions, enhance transparency, and minimize opportunities for fraud.

The initiative was inaugurated by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, who personally conducted a digital transaction to demonstrate the system’s functionality. The ceremony was attended by senior CDA members, including Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, and representatives from Bank Alfalah, Finnect, and other partner institutions.

Randhawa emphasized that the move aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of building a transparent and technology-driven governance model. He added that cashless systems are already operational in the city’s weekly bazaars and will soon extend to commercial areas, retail hubs, and markets across Islamabad.

The CDA chief also announced plans for the establishment of an integrated “Assan Khidmat Markaz” in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology. The upcoming center will offer all civic services under one roof, modeled after corporate service delivery frameworks.

Randhawa said the CDA’s long-term goal is to create a fully digital and smart capital where all transactions—from utility payments to licensing—can be completed electronically. “This is about convenience, accountability, and modernization,” he noted, describing the system as a step toward efficient urban governance and citizen-centered service delivery.

