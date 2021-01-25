Islamabad Plans to have its own Observatory in Shakaparian

The capital city Islamabad will have an observatory and astronomical museum that will aid the authorities in moonsighting and give cosmologists the chance to contemplate the universe, the cosmos. It will also assist them in studying celestial bodies.

The observatory will be set up in Shakarparian, where a site has been affirmed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board on the solicitation of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST). It will be set up in the area of a wellspring close to the Pakistan Monument.

Islamabad is planning to have its own observatory in Shakarparian

Dr Fazeel Mahmood Khan, associate professor at the Institute of Space Technology, said,

This will be the very first observatory center that will be based on the western perspectives on moonsighting.

Dr. Mahmood Khan is playing the important role of providing the MoST (Ministry of Science and Technology) the technical expertise they require for the project. He further added to the previous statement that this observatory will assist not in moonsighting but will also facilitate the researcher. It will greatly benefit the student who is enrolled in degrees related to science and space technology.

The Capital Development Authority has recently approved the summary to allow the MoST to set up the astronomical observatory for the project. The official of the civic authority acknowledged the information and added that the civic body would have no role other than allocating the land for the project.

Islamabad already has a telescope that is set up in the Institute of Space Technology, which is 17km from the Zero point near the Islamabad Expressway. This new observatory will assist and provide many fundamental acquaintances to the researchers.

The MoST sources also said that the provinces are also requested to explore and establish such observatory centres, and the ministry will be responsible for providing them with all the technical support.

