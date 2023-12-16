The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, directed the CPO Safe City/Traffic to launch the Digital License Management System (DLMS).

This new system brings together information on suspects and e-challan defaulters to catch offenders and guarantee fine payments from e-challan rule breakers.

Islamabad Police Introduce Digital License Management System

The Safe City Command and Control Center sent a list of 145 violators to the Police Khidmat Center and traffic offices. Out of these, 82 violators settled their 995 e-challans by visiting traffic offices. Whereas, the licenses of the remaining 63 violators were suspended.

Check Also: How to book an Online Appointment for a Driving License with the ITP?

The CPO Safe City/Traffic confirmed the full activation of the updated Digital License Management System on Tuesday, December 13, 2023. Those who don’t pay their e-challans will face legal consequences, and police services could be withheld.

To enforce the law, Safe City now uses Brief Cam alerts and cameras to track vehicles of e-challan violators. Citizens can check their e-challans on the Islamabad Capital Police website using their vehicle registration number. Violators have the option to pay through the Jazz Cash mobile app or JS Bank wallet. Not paying fines will lead to strict legal action. Islamabad Police’s priority is to ensure peace, and security, and protect the lives and property of Islamabad’s citizens.”

See Also: Residents of Punjab Can Now Obtain Digital Learner Driving License Through PITB