Islamabad police introduces “E-Police Desk” for complaints

The Islamabad Police Department has adopted a high-tech ‘E-Police Desk’ system for lodging complaints without involving human intervention and handling them easily.

The e-police desk is officially inaugurated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamilur Rehman. He praised Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer, SSP (Operations), for his contributions in implementing the new structure.

He said that the Islamabad police department was the first in Pakistan to implement the program, which is fitted with modern technology. In order to improve police performance in the federal capital, more desks would be added.

“The police in Islamabad are dedicated to serving the people,” says the statement.

People will benefit from this scheme, he added, because they will no longer have to contact police stations to register complaints. People should file complaints there in the event of some untoward occurrence or mishap, and employees at the police control center can notify them for urgent recourse and more guidance.

Additionally, he mentioned that an emergency phone number is posted at the counter, and that people can file reports by calling the police call center.

More such pickets with such e-police desks would be set up in the area, he added, and residents would be able to file complaints through them.