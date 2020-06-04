Islamabad Police has planned to install high-tech cameras at all check posts of Islamabad city for improved security and more solid implementation of law and order. Every camera will be connected to the Islamabad Safe City Project. The data collected from these cameras will also be shared with other law enforcement offices to enhance collaboration on matters associated with security.

Islamabad Police Plans to Install Hi-Tech Cameras at Every Checkpost

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan endorsed the project in a meeting attended by DIG Operations, SSP Security, AIG Special Branch, and officials from some other law enforcement agencies.

IG Capital Police, while illustrating on the initiative, stated that “Protection of the lives and property of the citizens remain the paramount priority of Islamabad Police. The department has taken several measures for effective security in the Capital in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies”.

This is not the first time when Islamabad Police has decided to use technology for better policymaking since the selection of Aamir Zulfiqar as the department’s IG.

One year ago in 2019, the Islamabad police decided to utilize body cameras at checkpoints for the first time ever. The Capital Police also received permission from the Ministry for Science and Technology to build ten hi-tech police stations in accordance with the model of Hong Kong Police (HKP) last year.

The Capital Police initiated a citizen facilitation centre with a dedicated section for overseas Pakistanis for the speedy resolution of complaints while a new unit entitled Shaheen Squad comprising of 12 bikes and 24 police officers was established as well.

