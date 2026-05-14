Islamabad Police Probe Alleged Multi-Billion Rupee ‘Gold Box’ Online Scam

Islamabad police have launched an investigation into an alleged multi-billion-rupee online scam linked to a company operating under the name “Gold Box,” after four Chinese nationals were detained following complaints from affected citizens and individuals associated with the platform.

According to sources, the company had been operating as an alleged online investment and referral-based scheme while presenting itself as an e-commerce business. The platform reportedly attracted users through social media promotions, WhatsApp groups, referral systems, and mobile applications.

The situation escalated after workers and investors allegedly discovered signs of financial irregularities and possible attempts by the company to shut down operations. Sources said a group of affected individuals confronted foreign nationals allegedly connected to the company before police arrived at the scene and shifted four Chinese citizens into custody for questioning and security purposes.

A large number of affected citizens later gathered outside Kohsar Police Station, where the detained individuals were being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. Police officials have started examining the scale of the alleged fraud, while authorities are attempting to determine the total number of victims and the estimated financial losses linked to the operation.

Platform Allegedly Promoted Referral Rewards and Investment Returns

According to preliminary information, “Gold Box” allegedly operated as a digital investment-style platform built around referral commissions and reward-based participation. Users were reportedly encouraged to deposit money with promises of quick profits, referral bonuses, and opportunities to receive expensive products, gold items, or large financial rewards within a short period.

The company’s model was allegedly promoted as a “Mystery Box” or “Blind Box” e-commerce concept in which participants could invest specific amounts for chances to win valuable prizes.

Sources further claimed the company had also been paying monthly compensation to vehicle owners for displaying “Gold Box” branding on cars in different commercial areas of Islamabad, including G-9, as part of aggressive offline promotion campaigns aimed at attracting more users to the platform.

Investigators are now reviewing digital payment channels, mobile applications, referral structures, and online promotional activity linked to the platform.

Officials have not yet released an official estimate regarding the total financial impact of the alleged scam, while further action may follow depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the growing number of online investment schemes and digital referral platforms operating through social media and mobile applications in Pakistan without clear regulatory oversight.

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