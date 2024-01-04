Islamabad Residents can now obtain their driving licenses via smartphones

The Islamabad Capital Police has launched an online facility to provide convenience to residents of Islamabad. Residents can now get their driving licenses virtually on their smartphones while sitting at home. A public relations officer of the Islamabad Police said that this initiative will facilitate the process of getting driving licenses. Furthermore, residents of Islamabad can also use this initiative to easily renew their driving licenses online.

The virtual online facility for obtaining a driving license has been launched upon the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, according to an Islamabad Police official.

The officer further added that the Virtual Driving License has been particularly introduced for the residents of the capital city.

How do Islamabad residents download their virtual licenses?

Residents of Islamabad can download their virtual licenses by entering their National Identity Card number (CNIC), driving license number, and expiration date on the official website.

In 2023, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 48,347 new driving licenses, renewed 20,375 licenses, and rendered 95,333 learner permits. Moreover, ITP successfully implemented an internationally recognized driving license in two languages last year.

