Islamabad Safe City Alert! Suspicious Foreign Software Triggers Nationwide Security Review

Authorities have placed key institutions on high alert after the discovery of suspicious foreign software in the Islamabad Safe City project, prompting urgent cybersecurity measures across Pakistan’s critical infrastructure.

In an advisory issued by the National Computer Emergency Response Team (National CERT), all government departments and organizations linked to national infrastructure have been directed to conduct immediate and comprehensive scanning of both software and hardware systems. The directive mandates completion of software testing within one week and hardware inspections within two weeks.

According to the advisory, institutions must isolate any compromised hardware immediately upon detection of anomalies, preserve digital evidence, and consider blacklisting vendors involved. The move aims to counter risks stemming from supply chain vulnerabilities, which officials warn have become a major avenue for state-level espionage and sabotage globally.

National CERT highlighted that unverified software, insecure logistics, and opaque vendor ownership pose serious threats to national security. The advisory stresses the need for urgent audits of vendor ownership structures and scrutiny of logistics systems to prevent misuse.

Authorities have also warned that failure to secure software updates could impact critical sectors, including energy, banking, and defense. Weaknesses in the supply chain may lead to data breaches and prolonged unauthorized access to sensitive government information.

The advisory further raises concerns over potential compromise of communication devices, network management tools, and industrial control systems. Institutions have been instructed to monitor unusual external data traffic, inspect hardware for unauthorized components such as hidden microphones, and flag any tampering or unexplained delays in equipment delivery.

Additionally, organizations are required to verify vendor backgrounds, particularly in cases involving foreign ownership or links to hostile entities. The implementation of a zero-trust security model and mandatory third-party testing of software have been declared essential.

National CERT emphasized that every hardware delivery should be treated as a potential threat unless verified, urging full transparency from vendors. Strict compliance with security protocols is critical, the advisory noted, warning that failure to act could enable “backdoor” access capable of severely compromising national systems.

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NCERT Warns of Rising Supply Chain Cyber Threats to Pakistan’s Critical Infrastructure